Grifol calls Hendriks cancer-free news spirit-lifting

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Aug. 25, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Aug. 25, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS