Grand Slam of Curling: Jacobs beats Edin, Hasselborg beats Jones for National titles
A curling stone is swept down the ice during the afternoon draw at the Tim Hortons Brier in Edmonton, Alta. Thursday, March 7, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. -- Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 3-1 on Sunday to win the National -- the third event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.
It was a scoreless draw until the fourth end when Jacobs put up a single, and he made it 2-0 with another single in the fifth.
Edin got on the board in the sixth only for Jacobs to regain the two-point lead one end later.
Jacobs has six career Grand Slam of Curling titles and two straight after last month's Tour Challenge.
Meanwhile, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones fell 7-3 against Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in the women's final.
Hasselborg blew the draw open when she scored four in the fourth end for a 6-1 advantage.
Jones responded with a deuce in the sixth, but the Swedish skip scored a single in the seventh to secure the victory.
Hasselborg secured her fourth Grand Slam title while denying Jones a chance for her 10th.
Winners also receive berths to the season-ending Champions Cup in Olds, Alta.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019