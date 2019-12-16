CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH, N.L. -- Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., beat Sweden's Niklas Edin 3-1 on Sunday to win the National -- the third event on the Grand Slam of Curling circuit.

It was a scoreless draw until the fourth end when Jacobs put up a single, and he made it 2-0 with another single in the fifth.

Edin got on the board in the sixth only for Jacobs to regain the two-point lead one end later.

Jacobs has six career Grand Slam of Curling titles and two straight after last month's Tour Challenge.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones fell 7-3 against Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in the women's final.

Hasselborg blew the draw open when she scored four in the fourth end for a 6-1 advantage.

Jones responded with a deuce in the sixth, but the Swedish skip scored a single in the seventh to secure the victory.

Hasselborg secured her fourth Grand Slam title while denying Jones a chance for her 10th.

Winners also receive berths to the season-ending Champions Cup in Olds, Alta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2019