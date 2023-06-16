Governor signs public funding bill for new A's stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination

This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. The Oakland Athletics cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday, June 14, to public funding for a portion of the proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof. (Courtesy of Oakland Athletics via AP, File) This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. The Oakland Athletics cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday, June 14, to public funding for a portion of the proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof. (Courtesy of Oakland Athletics via AP, File)

