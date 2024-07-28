Government withholding funding 'related to suspended Canada Soccer officials'

Canadian sports minister Carla Qualtrough said Sunday that the government is withholding some of Canada Soccer's funding following a spying scandal involving the women's soccer team at the Paris Games.

Her statement came a day after FIFA docked six points from the squad, banned head coach Bev Priestman and two assistant coaches for a year each and fined Canada Soccer around $313,000.

A team analyst was caught using a drone to spy on New Zealand team practices before the start of competition. The assistant coach he reported to and eventually Priestman were all kicked off the Olympic team and sent home.

Qualtrough said given that the women's program receives funding from Sport Canada, it is withholding funds "relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials" for the duration of their FIFA sanction.

A clear breakdown of how the funding change would be applied wasn't provided. Messages left with the Canadian Heritage department, Qualtrough's staff members and Canada Soccer weren't immediately returned.

"Using a drone to surveil another team during a closed practice is cheating," Qualtrough said. "It is completely unfair to Canadian players and to opposing teams. It undermines the integrity of the game itself."

She added there was a "deeply concerning" pattern of behaviour at Canada Soccer.

"We must, and will, get to the bottom of this," Qualtrough said.

Earlier this week, Canada Soccer said it will conduct an independent external review. Chief executive officer Kevin Blue, who has been on the job for just a few months, said that he's investigating a potential "systemic ethical shortcoming."

The Canadian Olympic Committee said it was "exploring rights of appeal" regarding the six-point deduction. Messages left with the COC and the Court of Arbitration for Sport weren't immediately returned.

The point penalty did not eliminate Canada from the tournament but made its chances of qualifying for the knockout stage much more difficult.

Former Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe — who helped anchor the team to Olympic gold three years ago — took to social media earlier Sunday to voice her feelings.

"Furious. Fuming. Sad. Heartbroken," she posted. "These players don’t deserve this. They’ve been let down by so many of their own people, not just NT (national team) staff. Standing with these players and every player that has ever been part of this program, and worked so hard to build it, not tear it down."

The eighth-ranked Canadians were scheduled to play second-ranked host France in Saint-Etienne later Sunday.

Canada opened the tournament with a 2-1 win over New Zealand. Canada's Group A finale will be played Wednesday against Colombia in Nice.

"This issue has caused significant distraction and embarrassment for Team Canada and all Canadians here in Paris and at home," Qualtrough said. "It is deeply regrettable."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.