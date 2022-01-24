Gonzaga University suspends Hall of Famer John Stockton's season tickets over his defiance of COVID-19 mask mandate

Gonzaga University has suspended season tickets for one of its most notable alumni and Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, pictured here, on November 19, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri after he refused to comply with the school's mask mandates at games, he said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review in Washington. (Colin E. Braley/AP/CNN) Gonzaga University has suspended season tickets for one of its most notable alumni and Hall of Fame basketball player John Stockton, pictured here, on November 19, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri after he refused to comply with the school's mask mandates at games, he said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review in Washington. (Colin E. Braley/AP/CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS