Golf Canada launches National Golf League for recreational players

Golf Canada has a two-prong plan to make golf more enjoyable for recreational players.

The national sports body announced its National Golf League on Monday, a countrywide network of existing recreational golf leagues meant to enhance the league experience for participants. On top of that, the NGL will generate charitable support for First Tee Canada, a youth development organization that introduces the game of golf and its values to children and teens.

"We think that given the significance of league participation in Canada, and it's a way that Golf Canada can help add value to people's leagues and league experience," said Chief Sport Officer Kevin Blue. "We're excited to provide an additional opportunity for recreational league players to enjoy golf."

Regular season NGL competition will take place over nine holes during six weeks of identified league play called "NGL Majors" that are integrated into existing league play and scheduled at the convenience of the local league operator.

A golfer's best four net Stableford point totals of the six NGL Majors will count toward their season-long points total on the national leaderboard.

Blue recommends that any recreational golfer who wants to compete in the cross-country league should reach out to their local clubs now.

"At nearly every golf course in Canada there is some sort of league play for recreational players," said Blue, noting that not every club league will be part of the NGL in its inaugural season. "But as time goes on, our aspiration would be to include as many leagues as are interested in Canada, in the National Golf League.

"So hopefully, recreational players will be able to find a public league that works for them and hopefully, either now or over time, their recreational league will be part of the part of the NGL."

The league will culminate with the NGL National Championship at Hamilton Golf and Country Club as part of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open tournament week.

"It's an opportunity to compete on the golf course only days before the PGA Tour players will," said Blue. "It's obviously a unique opportunity, it's a money-can't-buy experience.

"It's our belief that those types of experiences ought to be available to recreational players, whenever we can make them available."

The NGL is open to recreational golf leagues played at both private and public courses. Participants must be Golf Canada members to ensure an official handicap is used. There is no registration fee for golfers or leagues to join the National Golf League but participants will be asked to support First Tee -- Canada in their home province by way of donation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.