Golden state guard Thompson questionable for Game 3, Looney out indefinitely
Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green (14) pressures Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) as he drives down court during first half game 2 NBA Finals action, in Toronto on Sunday, June 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Janie McCauley, The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 11:42PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a mild strain in his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2 in the NBA Finals and he is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.
In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his ribcage and will be out indefinitely. That's a hit to the two-time defending champions' depth at centre, making the March signing of Andrew Bogut all the more important -- along with the return of DeMarcus Cousins from a torn left quadriceps muscle.
The teams said both Thompson and Looney underwent MRI exams Monday once back in the Bay Area.
Thompson left at the 7:59 mark of the fourth quarter in Sunday night's 109-104 victory that evened the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece. Looney didn't play at all in the second half.