Sports

    • Golden Knights make Shea Theodore their highest-paid player with a 7-year extension

    Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore (27) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore (27) plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, March 26, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
    LAS VEGAS -

    The Vegas Golden Knights made defenceman Shea Theodore their highest-paid player Thursday, signing him to a seven-year contract worth an average of US$7.425 million per year.

    Theodore's deal is valued just above fellow blueliner Noah Hanifin's US$7.35 million. Hanifin signed an eight-year extension in April, about a month after being acquired from the Calgary Flames.

    The 29-year-old Theodore is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights. He leads Vegas defencemen with seven points through six games and is the franchise all-time leader among that group with 296 points. Theodore is plus-65 for his career in Vegas.

    Locking up Theodore answers one of the team's key roster questions because he would have been a free agent after the season.

    "I'm excited to be here another seven years and really solidify this place as home," Theodore said in a video posted on the team's X account.

