Golden Knights make Shea Theodore their 2nd highest-paid player with a 7-year extension

LAS VEGAS -

The Vegas Golden Knights made defenceman Shea Theodore their second highest-paid player Thursday, signing him to a seven-year contract worth an average of US$7.425 million per year.

Theodore's deal is valued just above fellow blueliner Noah Hanifin's US$7.35 million average. Hanifin signed an eight-year extension in April, about a month after being acquired from the Calgary Flames.

Another defenceman, 34-year-old Alex Pietrangelo, has an average salary of $8.8 million on a deal that runs through 2026-27.

The 29-year-old Theodore is in his eighth season with the Golden Knights. He leads Vegas defencemen with seven points through six games and is the franchise all-time leader among that group with 296 points. Theodore is plus-65 for his career in Vegas.

Locking up Theodore answers one of the team's key roster questions because he would have been a free agent after the season.

"I'm excited to be here another seven years and really solidify this place as home," Theodore said in a video posted on the team's X account.