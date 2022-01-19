GoFundMe set up by Tonga's Olympic flag-bearer raises over US$310K

A fundraising campaign set up by Tonga's Olympic flagbearer Pita Taufatofua, pictured here, on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images via CNN) A fundraising campaign set up by Tonga's Olympic flagbearer Pita Taufatofua, pictured here, on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images via CNN)

MORE SPORTS NEWS