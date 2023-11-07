Glenn Maxwell smashes astonishing 201 to lead Australia past Afghanistan at Cricket World Cup
Glenn Maxwell produced one of the most astonishing Cricket World Cup innings by smashing 201 not out off 128 balls on Tuesday to lead Australia past Afghanistan with 19 deliveries to spare and into the semifinals.
Maxwell finished his highest ODI knock unable to run between the wickets because of cramps, just slashing the ball over the boundary without moving his legs as Australia chased down its target of 292. He hit 21 fours as well as 10 sixes, the last coming off the final ball of the match.
The allrounder came to the rescue after Australia slumped to 91-7 in reply to Afghanistan's 291-5.
Australia joined India and South Africa in the last four and damaged Afghanistan's unlikely bid to reach the semifinals.
"I haven't really done a whole lot of high-intensity exercise in the heat. It certainly got ahold of me today," Maxwell said. "Lucky enough, I was able to stick it out to the end."
Pat Cummins finished on an unbeaten 12 runs off 68 balls.
This was after Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran scored his first World Cup hundred to help his team put up a challenging target.
Naveen ul Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai shared four wickets as the Australian innings floundered initially only for Maxwell's unimaginable effort to take it home. Khan also picked up 2-44.
Maxwell produced the tournament's first double hundred, the highest individual score in an ODI run-chase, and the third highest in a World Cup.
"It would have been nice if it was chanceless," said Maxwell, who was dropped on 33. "I led a charmed life out there. I was very lucky. I suppose just made the most of that."
Australia thus moved to 12 points from eight games. It is third in the table, equal on points with South Africa, but trailing on net run-rate.
"We were written off after the first two games, but our belief tonight has gone a bit higher," Maxwell said.
India and South Africa have already qualified for the semifinals to be played on Nov. 15 (Mumbai) and Nov. 16 (Kolkata).
Afghanistan is still sixth and has eight points from eight games. It is in the mix for the last remaining semifinal spot along with New Zealand and Pakistan. It will need to win the remaining game against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday while also depending on the other two contenders' results.
Chasing 292, Australia made a poor start as Travis Head was out for a two-ball duck, caught behind off Naveen ul Haq.
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh added 39 runs for the second wicket. Naveen got the breakthrough, trapping the latter lbw for 24 off 11 balls in the sixth over.
Three overs later, the Australian collapse was on -- Omarzai bowled Warner for 18 and then dismissed Josh Inglis for a golden duck.
Maxwell edged the hat trick ball from Omazai, but it bounced before the keeper. Australia was 49-4 and in deep trouble.
It became 69-5 in the 15th over as Marnus Labuschagne was run out for 14. Rashid Khan bamboozled Marcus Stoinish with his spin, trapping him lbw for six.
Khan also sent back Mitchell Starc (3), caught behind, as keeper Ikram Alikhil took a superb frontal diving catch. Replays showed that Starc hadn't edged it, but he ran out of time for a DRS review.
At 91-7 in 18.3 overs, it looked like game over for Australia before Maxwell took over.
He enjoyed two lives in the 22nd over. First, he was deemed out lbw off Noor Ahmed, only to review it and survive through DRS. Then, three balls later, Mujeeb ur Rahman dropped him at short fine leg.
Maxwell was on 27 and 33 at that time, but never looked back. He scored 50 off 51 balls, with seven fours before powering on thereafter.
His next 50 came off 25 balls, as he hit three sixes and three more fours. It was his second hundred of the tournament, coming off 76 balls, following his 40-ball century against the Netherlands -- the fastest in World Cup history.
Maxwell reached 150 off 104 balls, smacking another seven fours and two sixes. By that time, he started cramping up badly and couldn't muster running between the wickets.
It only led to further power-hitting -- Maxwell smashed five sixes and four fours off the next 24 balls faced as he raced to a double hundred and single-handedly took Australia across the finish line.
This was Australia's highest individual score in a World Cup, going past Shane Watson's 185 not out against Bangladesh in 2011. Maxwell's previous best in ODIs was 108.
Earlier, Zadran made history for Afghanistan, recording its first World Cup hundred. Its previous highest individual score in the tournament history was Samiullah Shinwari's 96 in 2015, when it had registered a first World Cup win over Scotland in Dunedin.
The openers had provided a sedate start. The hard-hitting Rahmanullah Gurbaz was not able to get away quickly and he scored 21 off 25 balls.
Zadran and Gurbaz put on 38 runs, before the latter was out caught at backward square off Josh Hazlewood, who finished with 2-39 in nine overs.
He then added 83 off 100 balls for the second wicket Rahmat Shah, who contributed 30 runs.
Maxwell (1-55) had Shah caught at long off even as Afghanistan's run-rate didn't go above five an over. Zadran meanwhile reached 50 off 62 balls, with six fours.
He continued anchoring the innings, adding another 52 runs with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26).
Mitchell Starc recovered to bowl Shahidi. Wrist spinner Adam Zampa picked his 20th wicket in the tournament, with Omarzai caught for 22.
Zadran added vital runs as he held one end together -- 37 with Omarzai and then another 23 with Mohammed Nabi (12).
Even then, Afghanistan was 233-5 in the 46th over and in danger of finishing with an under-par score.
Rashid Khan changed that as he smacked three sixes and two fours. Zadran too hit two sixes after reaching his landmark century off 131 balls.
He scored 29 runs off the last 12 balls faced, and added 58 off 28 balls with Khan, as their unbroken sixth wicket partnership knocked out Australia's wind.
Afghanistan had won the toss and opted to bat.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore
A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.
Politics
-
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is set to vote on advancing a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
-
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope
Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count. The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.
Entertainment
-
Trio of Hallmark holiday films gives Newfoundland and Labrador's film industry a boost
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition
Hungary's cultural minister on Monday fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, accusing him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors.
-
Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Celebrities joined Britain's Prince William to walk the "green carpet" in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.