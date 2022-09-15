Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are 'living separately,' source tells CNN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with his wife Gisele Bundchen and children after NFL Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7, 2021. (David J. Phillip / AP) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with his wife Gisele Bundchen and children after NFL Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 7, 2021. (David J. Phillip / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS