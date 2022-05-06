Giro d'Italia: Van der Poel in pink after winning opener on debut

Mathieu van der Poel wears the leader's pink jersey after winning the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia, on May 6, 2022. (Massimo Paolone / LaPresse via AP) Mathieu van der Poel wears the leader's pink jersey after winning the opening stage of the Giro d'Italia, on May 6, 2022. (Massimo Paolone / LaPresse via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS