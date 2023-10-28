Gilles, Poirier open Skate Canada with top score of the season, Japan leads women's
Competing for the first time since sharing her ovarian cancer diagnosis, ice dancer Piper Gilles and her skating partner Paul Poirier recorded the best score of the Grand Prix season so far.
The pair finished top of the rhythm dance program section at Skate Canada International with 87.55 points, comfortably ahead of Great Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson in second place.
"I don't think there was ever a thought of me not continuing," said Gilles. "If anything, it pushed me more to do it. Skating has become a part of my life and become a great distraction from all the heath issues I've gone through."
Last year's Skate Canada International was the event where she started feeling ill, Gilles said, adding to the desire to return and take part.
The event is the first of the season for the Canadians, and both said they were keen to compete in front of home fans.
"We're quite fortunate there are always events every single season that are here at home, on top of nationals," said Poirier. "That's really such a nice gift to perform for fans who have followed us throughout our entire careers and continuously come out to support us."
Lithuania's Saulius Ambrulevicius and Allison Reed finished third with a score of 75.6, marking the first time they have been on the podium at a Grand Prix event.
"We've been slowly getting to this point where we are and every single time we skate, we feel very proud of what we do," said Ambrulevicius. "At this stage of our careers, we're feeling very happy."
Canadians Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer finished seventh in the rhythm dance program with Molly Lanaghan and Dmitre Razgulajevs finished ninth out of 10.
Earlier in the day, Japan's Kaori Sakamoto set the tone for the women's short program at Skate Canada International.
The reigning world champion had scored 75.13 in her short program, nearly five points clear of second place Chaeyeon Kim of South Korea, who made her Grand Prix debut.
Sakamoto was pleased with her performance, but she doesn't see it as necessarily carrying over to Saturday.
"I wouldn't say today's performance gave me momentum for tomorrow," said Sakamoto. "I would put it more as I feel the need to focus very hard for my performance tomorrow in the free."
Kim, 16, said she came in to Friday nervous about making her debut in a senior Grand Prix.
"I was very nervous but I was clean, so I'm very happy," she said.
Canada's Madeline Schizas finished eighth in the short program with a score of 57.44.
The skater from Oakville, Ont., said she was frustrated with technical faults in her program.
"The program itself, I thought I performed it really well despite the technical errors," said Schizas. "It's unfortunate that this is the week where I had some uncharacteristic errors."
Schizas won her second straight Canadian women's title in January and had spoken before the Vancouver event about working on her skating skill work and consistency during the summer.
"That score could have been a lot of things and it was lower than she hoped," she said about Friday's short program result.
Montreal's Sara-Maude Dupuis finished 10th in the short program.
Sakamoto spoke to media on Thursday about her desire to win the 2023 Grand Prix final set to be held in Beijing in December.
Skate Canada International is the second competition in the annual International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series.
It was a successful first day for pairs skaters Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps who finished first in the short program with a score of 72.25.
Friday's performance was the first time the pair have competed in five weeks, which Stellato-Dudek said before the competition was unusual for the duo.
Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar finished fifth while Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Ethier finished seventh out of eight.
Japan's Sota Yamamoto leads the men's competition after he scored an 89.56 in the short program. He was followed by South Korea's Junhwan Cha (86.18) and Japan's Kazuki Tomono (81.63).
Toronto's Conrad Orzel (77.68) was sixth, Vancouver's Wesley Chiu (76.94) was seventh, and Aleksa Rakic (72.56) of Burnaby, B.C., sits ninth.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
SENATORS
SENATORS Senators centre Shane Pinto suspended for 41 games by NHL
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds attend vigil for victims of shooting rampage in Sault Ste. Marie
Hundreds of flickering candles lit up the evening as residents of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., gathered for a vigil in memory of the victims of Monday's shooting rampage, with the father of one of the victims calling for respect for the family of the gunman, as well.
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Maine's governor says the suspect wanted for killing 18 people at a bowling alley and bar has been found dead in Lisbon, Maine.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinian officials say death toll rises from expanded Israel military operation: live updates
Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after knocking out communications and creating a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.
'We can't speak': Barenaked Ladies band member on connecting to daughter through music
As a long-time member of the iconic Canadian band, The Barenaked Ladies, Kevin Hearn has played before large audiences all around the world, but his most cherished performances are before an audience of one in a Toronto area group home. That's where his daughter Havana lives.
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
People who survived the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine recount their harrowing experiences.
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
Israel steps up air and ground attacks in Gaza and cuts off the territory's communications
Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was 'expanding' ground operations in the territory.
Former teacher who had relationship with Toronto high school student sentenced to house arrest
A former Toronto secondary school teacher who was found to have carried out a relationship with a female student, exchanging more than 2,000 pages worth of text messages with the girl, has dodged jail time, according to a sentencing decision released this month.
'Parasites': Mother wins court case to evict two sons in their 40s
A mother's love does have limits, it seems. At least for a 75-year-old woman in the northern Italian city of Pavia who won a court order after suing to have her sons, aged 40 and 42, removed from her house, a court clerk in Pavia told CNN Friday.
Politics
-
Federal government to match donations for aid to Gaza, West Bank civilians
The Canadian government will match donations made to the group Humanitarian Coalition as part of its campaign to help Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the West Bank.
-
Poilievre pans Trudeau's carbon pricing pivot, Liberals pitch pause as 'great news'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents. 'Justin Trudeau is in total panic mode,' Poilievre said, speaking to reporters in St. John's, Nfld.
-
'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening
Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.
Health
-
Ontario inmates saw higher risk of overdose death as COVID-19 emerged: study
Former Ontario inmates saw their risk of dying from a toxic-drug overdose jump as much as 50 per cent at the start of the pandemic compared to the years before COVID-19, says a study.
-
Weighted sleep products for babies are 'not safe': Health Canada
Some companies are making weighted sleep products for babies, but there's concern they could be unsafe for your child.
-
China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou who helped drive the anti-COVID fight dies at age 60
Wu Zunyou, an epidemiologist who helped drive anti-COVID-19 measures in China that suspended access to cities and confined millions to their homes has died on Friday. He was 60.
Sci-Tech
-
8 billion-year-old radio signal reaches Earth
Astronomers have detected a mysterious blast of radio waves that have taken 8 billion years to reach Earth. The fast radio burst is one of the most distant and energetic ever observed.
-
Earth’s core is leaking, scientists say
Scientists have detected a surprising amount of a rare version of helium, called helium-3, in volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, lending support to the theory that the noble gas is leaking from Earth’s core — and has been for millennia.
-
Twitter takeover: 1 year later, X struggles with misinformation, advertising and usage decline
One year ago, billionaire and new owner Elon Musk walked into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters with a white bathroom sink and a grin, fired its CEO and other top executives and began transforming the social media platform into what is now known as X.
Entertainment
-
What to stream this week: Annette Bening, Jason Aldean, Awkwafina, NKOTB and 'Blue Eye Samurai'
Also among the offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists are a studio album from Jason Aldean, a new Hulu series made from Charmaine Wilkerson's novel "Black Cake" and Annette Bening portrays a real-life hero who swam the treacherous passage from Cuba to Key West in 2013.
-
Doubts raised over Sainte-Marie's past roil First Nations, raise questions on harms
Doubts raised over Buffy Sainte-Marie's First Nations bona fides are roiling the community she claims to be part of.
-
Jonathan Majors' bodybuilding movie pulled from Disney release schedule ahead of actor's assault trial
Disney has removed a film project starring actor Jonathan Majors – who is set to stand trial for assault next month – from its release calendar.