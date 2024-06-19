Gilgeous-Alexander, Wiggins headline Canada men's Olympic basketball roster

NBA stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Andrew Wiggins and Jamal Murray will lead the Canadian men's basketball team at the Paris Olympics in July.

Canada Basketball made the announcement Wednesday afternoon and said a training camp will be held from June 28 to July 7 in Toronto.

The team is coming off a historic 2023 where it won its first-ever medal at a FIBA World Cup, defeating the United States for bronze last September in Manila, Philippines.

Canada qualified for the Olympics with a quarterfinal victory over Spain at the tournament. The men's appearance in Paris will be the program's first since the Sydney Games in 2000.

The seventh-ranked Canadians are in Group A with Australia and the winners of Olympic qualifying tournaments in Spain and Greece.

Canada will open play against the Spain tournament winner on July 27 in Lille, France.

Canada Olympic men's basketball team training camp roster:

Kyle Alexander; Nickeil Alexander-Walker; RJ Barrett; Trae Bell-Haynes; Khem Birch; Oshae Brissett; Dillon Brooks; Luguentz Dort; Zach Edey; Melvin Ejim; Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; Mfiondu Kabengele; Trey Lyles; Jamal Murray; Andrew Nembhard; Kelly Olynyk; Dwight Powell; Phil Scrubb; Thomas Scrubb; Andrew Wiggins.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2024