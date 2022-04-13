Giants' Alyssa Nakken becomes 1st MLB female on-field coach

San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, shakes hands with San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken during the third inning of a game in San Francisco, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, left, shakes hands with San Francisco Giants first base coach Alyssa Nakken during the third inning of a game in San Francisco, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

