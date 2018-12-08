Germany's Taubitz wins World Cup women's luge, Canada's McRae take bronze
Candian Kim McRae reacts after her first run in the women's luge at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 3:50PM EST
CALGARY - German luger Julia Taubitz won her first World Cup race and Canada's Kim McRae claimed bronze Saturday in Calgary.
The sliding track at WinSport challenged the world's top women as some banged into walls and others such as Olympic silver medallist Dajana Eitberger spilled off sleds.
Taubitz posted a two-run time of one minute 33.408 seconds. Her German teammate and World Cup overall leader Natalie Geisenberger was second in 1:33.885.
Calgary's McRae was fourth after her first run and jumped onto the podium with her second for a total time of 1:33.885.