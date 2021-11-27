Germany's Friedrich medals for 34th consecutive 2-man World Cup bobsled race

The winners Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis from Germany pose for a photo after the 2-man bobsleigh World Cup race at the award ceremony in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) The winners Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis from Germany pose for a photo after the 2-man bobsleigh World Cup race at the award ceremony in Igls, near Innsbruck, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

