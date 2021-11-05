German soccer game called off after 18 virus cases at club

Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst (9), middle, scores a goal against Sandhausen's goalkeeper Rick Wulle to make it 4-0, during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Sandhausen at Volkswagen Arena, in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Swen Pf'rtner/dpa via AP) Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst (9), middle, scores a goal against Sandhausen's goalkeeper Rick Wulle to make it 4-0, during the German Cup 2nd round soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Sandhausen at Volkswagen Arena, in Wolfsburg, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Swen Pf'rtner/dpa via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS