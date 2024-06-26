Sports

    • Georgia beats Portugal 2-0, pulling off one of the biggest upsets in soccer history

    Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, top left, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on June 26, 2024. (Martin Meissner/AP Photo) Georgia's Georges Mikautadze, top left, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a penalty kick during a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Gelsenkirchen, Germany on June 26, 2024. (Martin Meissner/AP Photo)
     Georgia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in European Championship history on Wednesday, beating Portugal 2-0 and advancing to the last 16.

    The Georgians needed a win to reach the knockout stage at Euro 2024 and got their opening goal after only 93 seconds. Georges Mikautadze intercepted a poor pass and set up Khvicha Kvaratskelia to score with a low shot.

    António Silva gave away the ball before the first goal and gave away a penalty for the second, tripping Luka Lochoshvili inside the penalty area. Georges Mikautadze hit the spot kick low and past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 57th minute.

    Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo, who felt he deserved a penalty in the first half, kicked away a water bottle when he was substituted in the 66th minute.

    Georgia advanced in its debut at a major tournament as one of the best third-place teams. Portugal had already qualified from Group F after winning its first two games.

    Turkey beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the other group match. The Turks also advanced while the Czechs were eliminated.

    Georgia's victory also eliminated Hungary, which finished third in Group A.

