Gary Gaines, coach of 'Friday Night Lights' fame, dead at 73

Gary Gaines, centre, watches his high school football players work out in Odessa, Texas, on May 21, 2009. (Kevin Buehler / AP) Gary Gaines, centre, watches his high school football players work out in Odessa, Texas, on May 21, 2009. (Kevin Buehler / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS