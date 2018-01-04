

The Canadian Press





PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. -- Brett Gallant and Jocelyn Peterman remain unbeaten at the Canadian mixed curling championship.

Gallant and Peteman improved to 5-0 and atop the Pool A standings after earning three wins Wednesday. They nipped Shannon Birchard and Jason Gunnlougson 7-6 in seventh draw, then downed Catlin Schneider and Nancy Martin 10-2 in the ninth draw before capturing a 12-3 victory over Dawn McEwen and Mike McEwen after seven ends in the 11th draw.

Reid Carruthers and Jill Officer improved to 4-1 with a 15-2 win over Wayne Tuck and Kimberly Tuck in the 11th draw. After dropping an 8-7 decision to Mike McEwen and Dawn McEwen in the seventh draw, Carruthers and Officer earned a 7-5 victory over Jason Gunnlaugson and Shannon Birchard in the ninth draw before claiming another win in the 11th draw.

In Pool B, Geoff Walker and Laura Crocker and Brendan Bottcher and Dana Ferguson both won their 12th draw matches to improve to 6-0. Walker and Crocker scored four in the eighth end to rally for a thrilling 11-10 win over Kaitlyn Laws and John Morris..

Bottcher and Ferguson didn't need the late heroics, though, earning a 6-3 win over Tyler Stewart and Nicole Westlund-Stewart in seven ends.

Both rinks won all three of their matches Wednesday and will square off in the 14th draw Thursday.

The winner of the tournament will represent Canada when mixed curling doubles makes its debut at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The first- and second-place team in each pool will advance along with the next four teams in the overall standings. Tiebreakers and the opening round of the playoffs begin Friday and the final is scheduled for Sunday.

The Pyeongchang Games are scheduled for Feb. 9-25.