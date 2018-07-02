

The Associated Press





AIGLE, Switzerland -- Chris Froome has been cleared of doping by the International Cycling Union, a decision that should allow him to pursue a record-tying fifth Tour de France title later this week.

Froome had been racing under the cloud of a potential ban after a urine sample he provided at the Spanish Vuelta in September showed a concentration of the asthma drug salbutamol that was twice the permitted level.

A UCI statement says "Froome's sample results do not constitute an AAF (Adverse Analytical Finding)," adding that it has decided "to close the proceedings against Mr Froome."

The Tour begins Saturday and -- before the UCI statement was provided -- race organizers were reportedly denying him entry.

Froome says, "I have never doubted that this case would be dismissed for the simple reason that I have known throughout I did nothing wrong."