From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers

From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers

Demi Chalkias is a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports. Demi Chalkias is a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports.

MORE SPORTS NEWS