French senators vote to ban veils in sports competitions

Islamic face-covering veils, burkini and clothes are displayed inside an exhibition hall at the France Muslim Annual Fair in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Saturday, April 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Islamic face-covering veils, burkini and clothes are displayed inside an exhibition hall at the France Muslim Annual Fair in Le Bourget, north of Paris, Saturday, April 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

MORE SPORTS NEWS