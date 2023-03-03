French prosecutors indict PSG's Hakimi on rape allegation

PSG's Achraf Hakimi eyes the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, France, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Thibault Camus / AP) PSG's Achraf Hakimi eyes the ball during a French League One soccer match at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, France, on Jan. 1, 2023. (Thibault Camus / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS