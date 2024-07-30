French police probing alleged abuse targeting Olympic opening ceremony DJ over 'Last Supper' scene

Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
A storm of outrage about the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony — including angry comments from Donald Trump — took a legal turn Tuesday, with French prosecutors ordering police to investigate complaints from a DJ and LGBTQ+ icon who performed.
DJ Barbara Butch said she suffered a torrent of online threats and abuse in the wake of a contentious scene at the Games' opening ceremony. A lawyer for Butch told The Associated Press that she had filed a formal legal complaint alleging online harassment, death threats and insults. The lawyer, Audrey Msellati, said the complaint doesn’t name any specific perpetrator or perpetrators of the alleged crimes.
The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that it received Butch’s complaint and said it tasked a police unit that specializes in fighting hate crimes to investigate. The police probe will focus on “discriminatory messages based on religion or sexual orientation that were sent to her or posted online,” it said.
Although the ceremony's artistic director Thomas Jolly has repeatedly said that he wasn't inspired by “The Last Supper,” critics interpreted part of the show that featured Butch as a mockery of Leonardo Da Vinci's painting showing Jesus Christ and his apostles. Butch, who calls herself a “love activist,” wore a silver headdress that looked like a halo as she got a party going during her segment of the show. Drag artists, dancers and others flanked Butch on both sides.
Trump, in the United States, said Monday he thought it was “a disgrace.”
“I'm very open-minded,” the former president and current Republican nominee told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who specifically asked about comparisons to “The Last Supper,” “but I thought what they did was a disgrace.”
French Catholic bishops and others were among those who said Christians had been hurt and offended. Paris Olympics organizers have said there was “never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” and that the intent was to “celebrate community tolerance.”
Jolly has said he saw the moment as a celebration of diversity, and the table on which Butch spun her tunes as a tribute to feasting and French gastronomy.
“My wish isn’t to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock,” Jolly said. “Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide.”
Performer Philippe Katerine, who appeared in the next scene painted blue and nearly nude in a tribute to Dionysus, also told Le Monde newspaper that “The Last Supper” had not been referenced at all in preparations for the overall sketch.
In a statement of her own, posted on Instagram, Butch said: “Whatever some may say, I exist. I’ve never been ashamed of who I am, and I take responsibility for everything -- including my artistic choices. All my life, I’ve refused to be a victim: I won’t shut up.”
She said she “was extremely honoured” to perform in Friday’s ceremony and “my heart is still full of joy.”
“I’m committed, and I’m proud. Proud of who I am, of what I am, and of what I embody, both for my loved ones and for millions of French people. My France is France !” she wrote.
In an AP interview Tuesday, Msellati described Butch as in “a fighting spirit” — eager to defend herself and her choices, and still very proud of her participation. “She has no regrets, even now,” the lawyer said.
She said hateful messages targeting Butch are “arriving almost every minute,” and that Jolly and the ceremony's drag artists have also been targeted by cyberbullying.
“We are going to stand together against this cyber-harassment which is at the same time anti-Semitic, homophobic, fat-phobic, all that," she said.
The lawyer also said in an earlier statement that legal complaints would be filed regardless of “whether committed by French nationals or foreigners" and that Butch "intends to prosecute anyone who tries to intimidate her in the future.”
AP journalists Nicolas Vaux-Montagny and Kwiyeon Ha contributed reporting.
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday that he considered it indefensible that the roof used by the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was unsecured, faulting local law enforcement for not circulating vital information to federal authorities.
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
British Columbia's minister of emergency management is scheduled to give an update on the wildfire situation today as some areas in the province cool off while others flare.
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Jasper's most famous bear is fully intact following last week's destructive wildfire that levelled a third of the town.
Three young girls killed in a stabbing rampage at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in northwestern England were identified Tuesday as police questioned the 17-year-old suspect arrested in the attack that wounded 10 others.
A son of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman pleaded not guilty to U.S. drug charges on Tuesday, five days after his arrest in a dramatic operation in which he delivered his father's former partner to U.S. authorities.
Iran's new president Masoud Pezeshkian was sworn in on Tuesday, after winning an election earlier this month by promising to improve ties with the world and ease restrictions on social freedoms at home.
Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice-President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he 'probably' will debate but he 'can also make a case for not doing it.'
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada has 'serious concerns' about Sunday's election results in Venezuela.
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
A growing set of evidence suggests that using semaglutide could lead to decreased substance use, and a large new study shows a promising link between the medication and tobacco use.
Canadian organizations embroiled in data breaches wind up paying an average $6.32 million to resolve the incidents, a new study from IBM says.
A golden bikini costume worn by Carrie Fisher on the set of “Return of the Jedi” has sold at auction for US$175,000. The seven-piece outfit, which also includes hip rings, an armlet and a bracelet, went to an unidentified bidder during a two-day sale featuring over 500 items of Hollywood paraphernalia.
Francine Pascal, a onetime soap opera writer whose 'Sweet Valley High' novels and the ongoing adventures of twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and other teens captivated millions of young readers, died Sunday at age 92.
George Weston Ltd. says a recent settlement it reached in the bread price-fixing class actions it faced had a $253 million impact on its second-quarter net earnings.
A new report says condo rents in Canada's mostly densely populated region have dipped for the first time in three years.
With the Olympics underway in Paris, hotel operators made a final push to lure last-minute travellers, lowering prices and dropping minimum stay requirements after some people balked at what they saw as price-gouging prior to the games.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada.
A woman originally from a Manitoba First Nation is beaming with excitement after winning a pageant over the weekend.
Simone Biles made her long-anticipated return to the women's gymnastics team final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, where she is in pursuit of a fifth Olympic gold medal for the United States.
Canada will play for gold in women’s rugby sevens after upsetting Australia 21-12 in semifinal action at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.
Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.
The province says it has set aside more than $100 million to purchase five new helicopters for use by police services in the GTA and Ottawa to help combat auto theft, carjackings, and street racing.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
A cat who fled her Montreal home nearly a decade ago has been reunited with her family after being found in Ottawa.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.
York Regional Police say they are investigating and their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan over the past 24 hours.
York Regional Police are continuing their search for a missing Markham woman who they believe was kidnapped and hasn’t been seen in nearly a week.
Toronto is on the verge of establishing yet another rainfall record today.
TC Energy Corp. is selling a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
A wildfire in the northeastern reaches of the MD of Bighorn is now classified as being held.
Calgary police have charged two people and seized two guns as part of a drug-trafficking investigation.
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government 24 days after walking off the job.
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
Dalhousie University will reopen its Halifax campuses on Wednesday, two days after it shut them down over safety concerns with a pro-Palestine encampment.
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
The City of Winnipeg has seen a major spike in fires in recent years.
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Saskatchewan storm chaser Rickey Forbes has had a front row seat to many tornadoes and other weather phenomenon throughout his career, which made him a prime candidate to help consult makers of the film 'Twisters.'
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain throughout much of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday.
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
As Canada’s Women’s Soccer team gets set to play a win-and-you’re-in game against Columbia, Jessie Fleming is feeling the love and support.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra, said the dedicated student housing will help to free up affordable homes for people and families in London.
Staff at a Barrie seniors' residence were quick to root out a stranger in their midst.
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender known to frequent the GTA.
On Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for several parts of the region, stating that heavy rain and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to roll in.
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Evidence included texts from Carbert to his mother during the standoff.
The Town of Magrath is throwing a 125th birthday party this weekend.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
