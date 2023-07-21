French police investigate violent home robbery of Paris Saint-Germain 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

PARIS -

French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.

The Paris prosecutor's office said the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. The prosecutor's office and the French capital's police force refused to release details about the attack that French media said took place in the early hours of the morning in his Paris home.

A police investigation has been opened on possible armed robbery, kidnapping and aggravated violence charges, the prosecutor's office said.

Le Parisien newspaper, quoting an unnamed police source, reported that four people broke into his apartment in Paris' upmarket 8th district at about 3 a.m. It said Donnarumma and his partner were tied up and that he was slightly injured. Both were treated in hospital for shock, it said.

The attackers made off with valuables estimated to be worth about half a million euros (dollars), including watches, jewelry and other luxury accessories, the newspaper said.