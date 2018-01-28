

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Fred VanVleet's career-high 25 points off the bench led the Toronto Raptors to a 123-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at Air Canada Centre.

VanVleet went 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added four assists. DeMar DeRozan had 19 points and seven assists while Kyle Lowry finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto coach Dwane Casey and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the 2018 All-Star Game thanks to the win. The victory moves Toronto a game back of the Boston Celtics for top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jordan Clarkson and Julius Randle each had 17 points to pace the Lakers. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 16 points.

With the win, the Raptors (33-15) complete the season sweep after defeating the Lakers (19-30) in their only other meeting Oct. 27 at the Staples Center, 101-92. Toronto has now won its past six meetings with Los Angeles dating back to 2015. The Lakers have not defeated the Raptors since Nov. 30, 2014.

The Lakers saw their four-game win streak snapped.