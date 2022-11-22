Frappart makes history as 1st female ref for men's World Cup match

French fourth official Stephanie Frappart looks on during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images) French fourth official Stephanie Frappart looks on during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Mexico and Poland at Stadium 974 in Doha on Nov. 22, 2022. (Photo by Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS