Frankfurt beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

Frankfurt players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Frankfurt players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Europa League final soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS