Francis Lee, former Manchester City and England striker, dies at 79
Francis Lee, the former Manchester City and England striker, has died. He was 79.
Lee's death was announced on Monday by City, where he was also its chairman in the 1990s after retiring from playing soccer.
Lee died after a long battle with cancer, City said, and described him as a "Club legend in every sense."
"It is with the deepest sadness and heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of former Manchester City player and Chairman Francis Lee," it said. "Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their condolences to the friends and family of Francis at this very difficult time."
Lee made 330 appearances for City and scored 148 goals. He won the top-tier First Division title, FA Cup, League Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup and two Charity Shields during eight years with City. He was its chairman for four years from 1994.
Lee also won the league title with Derby and began his career with Bolton. Both of those clubs paid tribute to him along with the English Football Association.
Lee scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for England.
Manchester City's Glynn Pardoe, Harry Dowd, Mike Doyle, Francis Lee, Neil Young and Tommy Booth celebrate FA Cup victory at Wembley, London, April 26, 1969. (PA Photos via AP)
