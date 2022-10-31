France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury

Midfielder Paul Pogba gives the thumbs up as he arrives at Juve's Medical Center, in Turin, northern Italy, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (LaPresse via AP) Midfielder Paul Pogba gives the thumbs up as he arrives at Juve's Medical Center, in Turin, northern Italy, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (LaPresse via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS