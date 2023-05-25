France's 1st female Olympic president resigns

A police boat makes its way on the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower, on the route of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) A police boat makes its way on the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower, on the route of the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

MORE SPORTS NEWS