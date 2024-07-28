Sports

    • France investigates death threats sent to Israeli Olympic athletes

    Police officers patrol along the Seine in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) Police officers patrol along the Seine in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
    Share
    Paris, France -

    French police have opened an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, the Paris' prosecutors office said on Sunday.

    Anti-cybercrime officers are also investigating the release of athletes' personal data on social networks on Friday and seeking to have it removed, prosecutors said in a statement.

    In a statement on Thursday, Israel's National Cyber Directorate said that after an investigation it had come to the conclusion that Iranian hackers were creating social media channels to publish personal information about members of the Israeli delegation and send them threatening messages.

    On the same day, Israel's foreign minister warned his French counterpart of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists during the Paris Olympic Games.

    The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Thursday: "Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused."

    Israeli athletes at the Games are being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units and given 24-hour protection throughout the Olympics, officials say. Israel's internal security service, Shin Bet, is helping with security.

    "Total support for the measures that are being taken by the French authorities," an Israeli diplomatic source said. "This sends an important message to individuals and organizations attempting to threaten athletes," the source added.

    (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Hugh Lawson)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    • Three Montreal hotels go on surprise 24-hour strike

      Some 1,000 workers at three well-known Montreal hotels called a surprise 24-hour strike on Sunday. The Queen Elizabeth, Marriott Château Champlain and Bonaventure hotels are all striking simultaneously to improve their working conditions, the Conférence des syndicats nationaux (CSN), which represents them, said in a press release.

    • Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

      Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head covering

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News