France forward Olivier Giroud expects Kylian Mbappe to beat scoring records

Kylian Mbappe, right, of France celebrates his goal with teammate Olivier Giroud C during the Round of 16 match between France and Poland of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images) Kylian Mbappe, right, of France celebrates his goal with teammate Olivier Giroud C during the Round of 16 match between France and Poland of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Dec. 4, 2022. (Photo by Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS