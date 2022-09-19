Framber Valdez has MLB-record 25th quality start, Astros down A's

Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez during a game in Houston, on Sept. 18, 2022. (David J. Phillip / AP) Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez during a game in Houston, on Sept. 18, 2022. (David J. Phillip / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS