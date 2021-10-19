Four-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Bossy reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Former New York Islanders winger and TVA hockey analyst Mike Bossy is battling lung cancer.
He announced the news in a letter to TVA Sports Tuesday.
"It is with a lot of sadness that I need to step away from your screens, for a necessary pause. During this break I'll be receiving treatment for lung cancer. (The score is) 1-0 so far, but I haven't said my last word," Bossy wrote.
"I intend to fight with all the determination and fire you've seen me show on the ice."
Referring to viewers, he added: "You'll never be far away in my mind. To the contrary, you'll have a choice seat and be a part of what motivates me to get better.
"Like all athletes who prepare for the biggest performance of their lives, I'll need all of my strength and all my concentration."
Bossy, 64, helped the Islanders win 4 straight Stanley Cup, starting in 1980.
The Montreal native tallied 573 goals and 1,126 points over 10 seasons.
Bossy won the Calder trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 1987 and the Conn Smythe as the league's MVP in 1982. He was also awarded the Lady Byng trophy for sportsmanship in 1983, '84 and '86.
He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
Listen Live: TSN Radio
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, Philadelphia police say
A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
Toys, appliances and handbags: These are the items you may not get in time for the holidays
Experts are advising Canadians to start their holiday shopping early to avoid missing out on big-ticket items such as appliances, handbags and this year’s hottest toys as global supply chain issues continue to impact availability and price.
Manitoba pastor arrested for breaking public health orders: RCMP
The pastor of a church near Steinbach, Man. remains in custody after RCMP said he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refuses to apologize for comments about immigration
Ontario Premier Doug Ford refused to apologize for comments he made about immigrants coming to the province 'to collect the dole,' instead saying that he is 'pro immigration.'
Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.
Canada
-
'By mistake they shot me': Coquitlam, B.C., man who survived shooting hoping for justice
A Metro Vancouver man says it’s a miracle he’s alive after becoming the innocent victim of a shooting earlier this year.
-
COVID-19 restrictions: Changes to capacity limits coming for many B.C. venues
Capacity limits for B.C. event venues will soon be lifted when the province moves to the next phase of its vaccine-card program, the province's top doctor announced Tuesday.
-
Saskatchewan premier says province could have acted sooner on renewed COVID-19 rules
On the day Saskatchewan asked the federal government for help to deal with surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, Premier Scott Moe granted the province could have acted sooner on a renewed mask mandate or proof-of-vaccination policy.
-
Quick-thinking hikers unravel turbans to help with rescue at Metro Vancouver park
A group of quick-thinking young men were forced to get creative by using their turbans as a makeshift rope to help rescue a pair of hikers in a Metro Vancouver park earlier this month.
-
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
-
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
World
-
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
-
Brazil senators readying call for Bolsonaro criminal charges
Brazilian senators met into Tuesday night discussing a report that will recommend President Jair Bolsonaro be indicted on criminal charges for allegedly bungling the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pushing the country's death toll to second-highest in the world.
-
Texas nurse convicted of killing 4 men with air injections
A Texas nurse was convicted Tuesday of capital murder in the deaths of four patients who died after prosecutors say he injected them with air following heart surgeries.
-
These countries are vaccinating children against COVID-19
Here is a list of some countries that have approved or are considering vaccinating children against COVID-19.
-
Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects
Mexico's government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.
-
Norway attack victims were killed by stabbings, not arrows, police say
The five victims of last week's attack in Norway were all stabbed to death, rather than killed by bow-and-arrow as previously thought, police said Monday.
Politics
-
Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule
Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.
-
'I feel a great responsibility': Meet Liberal Rechie Valdez, Canada's first Filipina MP
Rechie Valdez has turned self-described 'side hustles' into full-time focuses as an entrepreneur, and is now taking on a new challenge: Liberal MP for Mississauga-Streetsville. In taking her seat in the House of Commons next month as one of 50 rookies elected, she'll also be making history as Canada's first federally-elected Filipina MP.
-
Green Party lays off core staff members amid financial drought, internal strife
Layoffs are once again hitting the Green Party as party brass look to shave costs at an organization facing persistent financial and political woes. The Greens are temporarily laying off half of their staff, or about 10 employees, effective Tuesday, according to three senior party officials who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about internal matters.
Health
-
Half of Canadian parents would vaccinate their 5-11 year old ASAP: survey
With Health Canada expected to soon begin considering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children aged five to 11 years, a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute says that more than half of Canadian parents plan to give their kids the jab as soon as they get the green light.
-
Do you plan on vaccinating your kids against COVID-19? We want to hear from you
As Health Canada prepares to review the Pfizer-BioNTech data on its COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from parents and caregivers about their plans
-
Having mono in adolescence may increase MS risk later in life: study
Having infectious mononucleosis, also known as mono, during childhood and adolescence may be a risk factor for developing multiple sclerosis later in life, a new study suggests.
Sci-Tech
-
How AirPods became Apple's hottest product
Apple's fall product event on Monday, which had been widely framed in the press as a MacBook event, it was arguably the AirPods that stole the show. So how did this product become so popular?
-
Google Pixel 6 lineup with its first custom-made chip goes after the iPhone
Google's Pixel smartphones are taking a big step toward becoming a true Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy competitor.
-
Driftwood sheds light into Arctic sea ice changes over the last 500 years
Driftwood found along the shores of Northern Svalbard that were once frozen in sea ice offers insight into changes in sea ice and Arctic Ocean currents over the last 500 years, according to a new study that traces their journey from boreal forests in the north to the beaches in Norway’s archipelago.
Entertainment
-
McCain book shares why she left 'toxic' times at 'The View'
Meghan McCain says she decided to leave 'The View' following her second day back from maternity leave in January when frequent foil Joy Behar said “I did not miss you” during a political argument.
-
Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye
A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.
-
'I'm heartbroken by this': Celine Dion delays opening of Las Vegas shows due to medical reasons
Just weeks before Céline Dion was set to return to the stage in Las Vegas, the Quebec superstar is delaying her show due to "unforeseen medical symptoms," her team said in a news release.
Business
-
Toys, appliances and handbags: These are the items you may not get in time for the holidays
Experts are advising Canadians to start their holiday shopping early to avoid missing out on big-ticket items such as appliances, handbags and this year’s hottest toys as global supply chain issues continue to impact availability and price.
-
S&P/TSX composite climbs past 21,000 for the first time, U.S. markets also up
Strong performances from tech and financials led Canada's main stock index to a record close as it topped the 21,000 mark for the first time, while U.S. stock markets also moved higher.
-
As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in
Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they're becoming more mainstream by the day.
Lifestyle
-
Toys, appliances and handbags: These are the items you may not get in time for the holidays
Experts are advising Canadians to start their holiday shopping early to avoid missing out on big-ticket items such as appliances, handbags and this year’s hottest toys as global supply chain issues continue to impact availability and price.
-
The world's tallest living woman is a 24-year-old from Turkey
A 24-year-old Turkish woman who stands 215.16 centimetres (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
-
Manitoba man notices old Lotto Max ticket in his wallet, wins $20 million
A Manitoba man is $20 million richer after claiming a Lotto Max ticket for the draw on Aug. 24, 2021.
Sports
-
Four-time Stanley Cup winner Mike Bossy reveals lung cancer diagnosis
Former New York Islanders winger and TVA hockey analyst Mike Bossy is battling lung cancer.
-
Liverpool edges 10-man Atletico Madrid in five-goal Champions League thriller
Liverpool narrowly edged past 10-man Atletico Madrid in an all-time classic Champions League encounter, as the two sides shared five goals in the Spanish capital.
-
About a third of Premier League players not fully vaccinated
Almost a third of Premier League soccer players have yet to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 20% have yet to receive a first dose.
Autos
-
Ford Foundation to divest millions from fossil fuels
The Ford Foundation, one of the largest private foundations in the United States, announced Monday that it will divest millions from fossil fuels, following similar investment decisions made by other sizable foundations in recent years.
-
Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture
The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.
-
Ford promises 'huge' investment in Windsor, Ont., auto plant after shift cuts
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province and federal governments will be making a "huge" investment in a Windsor, Ont., auto assembly plant to help ramp up production after the company announced a shift cut.