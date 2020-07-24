NEW YORK -- Four baseball players and two staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

There have been 99 new positive tests since intake screening began June 27, Major League Baseball and the players' association said Friday. That represents 0.3 per cent of 32,640 samples and includes 84 players and 15 staff.

The 10 positive tests in the past week were among 10,939 monitoring samples, a rate of 0.05 per cent.

There have been 29 positives among 28,888 monitoring samples, a rate of 0.1 per cent, of which 22 positives were for players.

Twenty-eight teams have had a positive test for an individual required to undergo testing.