ALBERTON, Ont. -- Canada's James Allenby, Thomas DeMarco, Etienne Brault and JC Deacon secured the final four spots in the RBC Canadian Open at the Monday qualifier.

The addition of the four means 25 Canadians are slated to tee it up at the PGA Tour event, which begins Thursday at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

Allenby won the 62-player qualifier with a round of 4-under 67 at Heron Point Golf Links. Four birdies on the final six holes helped him qualify for his first RBC Canadian Open.

"You just have to keep playing," Allenby said of his four back nine birdies. "I can't really tell you what it was. Two 30-footers went in and those are always nice.

"I've been putting well all year, so I'm not surprised, but I'm very happy. My mental game has really taken a step up this year, and that will help me get around (the course)."

The Langley, B.C., pro tied for second at the Mackenzie Tour's season-opening Canada Life Open last month in Vancouver.

DeMarco, of La Salle, Ont., and Brault, of Mercier, Que., are both amateurs in the NCAA ranks. They tied for second with scores of 70.

Deacon, the men's golf coach at the University of Florida and a native of Unionville, Ont., shot a 71.