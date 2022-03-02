Forrest, Westlake to carry Canada's flag at Beijing Paralympic Winter Games opener

Ina Forrest, left, and Dennis Thiessen of Canada compete at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Beijing, on Oct. 29, 2021. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP) Ina Forrest, left, and Dennis Thiessen of Canada compete at the World Wheelchair Curling Championship in Beijing, on Oct. 29, 2021. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

