Formula One star Lewis Hamilton blasts piercings crackdown

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for the first practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race wearing various items of jewelry at the Miami International Autodrome, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for the first practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race wearing various items of jewelry at the Miami International Autodrome, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MORE SPORTS NEWS