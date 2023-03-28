Formula Equal: Inside the plans to launch a '50 per cent male, 50 per cent female' F1 team

Women marshals cheer drivers at the end of the Porche GT3 Cup Middle East race prior to the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain, on April 3, 2016. (Luca Bruno / AP) Women marshals cheer drivers at the end of the Porche GT3 Cup Middle East race prior to the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix, at the Formula One Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain, on April 3, 2016. (Luca Bruno / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS