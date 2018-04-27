

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- Former world featherweight champion Jose Aldo of Brazil will take on American Jeremy (Lil' Heathen) Stephens in the co-main event of a UFC card in Calgary on July 28.

It's the UFC's first show in Calgary since 2012.

The main event of the Scotiabank Saddledome show will be announced later. But nine bouts are set for the UFC Fight Night card.

Aldo (26-4-0), ranked No. 2 among 145-pounders, returns to Canada seven years after a memorable win over Canada's Mark Hominick at UFC 129 in Toronto. Stephens (28-14-0) is ranked fourth.

Aldo has lost three of his last four bouts, beaten by Conor McGregor and twice by Max Holloway. Stephens has won three in a row.

Also on the card, No. 4 flyweight contender Alexis Davis, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who fights out of San Jose, faces No. 5 Katlyn Chookagian while No. 11 straweight contender Randa Markos of Windsor, Ont., meets No. 14 Nina Ansaroff.

Welterweight Jordan (Young Gun) Mein of Lethbridge, Alta., takes on Alex Morono, Montreal lightweight John (The Bull) Makdessi tackles England's Ross Pearson, Vancouver lightweight Kajan Johnson fights Russian Islam Makhachev and Calgary featherweight Hakeem Dawodu meets American Austin Arnett.

Dustin Ortiz, ranked 10th among flyweight contenders, takes on No. 11 Matheus Nicolau, and No. 13 light-heavyweight Gadzhimurad Antigulov fights Ion Cutelaba.