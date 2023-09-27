Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales' kissing a player
Former Spain women's national team coach Jorge Vilda has been summoned to appear before a judge in the probe involving former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kissing a player on the lips after the team won the Women's World Cup title last month, court officials said Wednesday.
Vilda and two other federation officials were summoned to appear as investigated parties. They are expected to be in court on Oct. 10.
Three national team players had already been summoned as witnesses. Spanish news agency EFE said they were Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodriguez.
Spanish state prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after the Women's World Cup final in Australia.
According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between "sexual harassment" and "sexual assault," sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.
Vilda was replaced as coach not long after the World Cup final. He was among those accused of allegedly trying to convince Hermoso to back Rubiales after the kiss.
Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given some guarantees of change within the federation. Some federation officials have already been fired as a result.
