Former rugby league players to sue over brain injury claims

Ireland's Johnny Sexton is tackled by England's Dan Robson, right, during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, March 20, 2021. (Niall Carson / Pool via AP) Ireland's Johnny Sexton is tackled by England's Dan Robson, right, during the Six Nations rugby union international between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, March 20, 2021. (Niall Carson / Pool via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS