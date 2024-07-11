Former Predators captain Johnson posthumously diagnosed with CTE

Former Nashville Predators captain Greg Johnson has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy following a post-mortem brain tissue analysis.

The diagnosis was released Wednesday by Johnson's widow Kristin and daughters Carson and Piper through the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Johnson, from Thunder Bay, Ont., died by suicide five years ago at age 48 after a 14-season NHL career.

He was the second-ever team captain for the Predators, where he played from 1998-2006. He also played for Detroit, Chicago and Pittsburgh.

Kristin Johnson said in a statement the CTE diagnosis "took her breath away" and that Greg Johnson experienced very few symptoms, but spoke of his concussions often.

CTE is a degenerative disease affecting people who have suffered repeated concussions or traumatic brain injuries.

