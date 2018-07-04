

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA -- A former Olympic rower who mysteriously disappeared for nearly 18 months has been sentenced to 13 months in jail after pleading guilty to fraud.

Harold Backer pleaded guilty today in Victoria provincial court to a single charge of fraud over $5,000.

The three-time Olympian had been facing two charges of fraud over $5,000 and pleaded not guilty on both counts.

Judge Carmen Rogers also gave the 55-year-old former investment dealer three years of probation.

Backer disappeared on Nov. 3, 2015, when he failed to return home after telling his family he was going out for a bike ride.

He surrendered to police in April 2017 and his whereabouts while he was missing haven't been explained.