Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) Minnesota Timberwolves forward Adreian Payne (33) drives with the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Feb. 27, 2016, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

MORE SPORTS NEWS