Former MLB pitcher turned cop Varvaro dies in car crash

This undated photo provided by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey shows police officer Anthony Varvaro. A former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, Varvaro was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Port Authority of New York and New Jersey via AP) This undated photo provided by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey shows police officer Anthony Varvaro. A former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, Varvaro was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Port Authority of New York and New Jersey via AP)

